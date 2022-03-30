Severe Weather Statement issued for Morehouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Clay; Kanawha; Lincoln; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Webster; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Webster A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NICHOLAS...KANAWHA...SOUTHERN BRAXTON EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN...SOUTHEASTERN ROANE...WESTERN WEBSTER...CLAY FAYETTE AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES At 1217 PM EDT, a snow squall was located near Pinch, or 11 miles east of Charleston, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this squall. Locations impacted include Charleston, Summersville, Fayetteville, Richwood, Rainelle, Sutton, Clay, Webster Springs, Babcock State Park, South Charleston, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Ansted, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank and Gassaway. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 near mile marker 1, near mile marker 20, and between mile markers 23 and 65. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 103. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 61 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 53 and 65, between mile markers 68 and 73, and between mile markers 79 and 80. Route 19 between mile markers 10 and 68. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location.
