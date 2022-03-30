Second COVID-19 boosters now available for certain groups in Mass.

People over 50 and those with certain medical conditions, can now get a second booster.

The Associated Press

Second COVID-19 booster shots are now available to people over 50 and to those with certain medical conditions in Massachusetts, according to Gov. Charlie Baker’s office.

The CDC recommended on Tuesday that certain groups receive the second booster; people can receive the booster four months after getting their first booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, a press release from the Baker administration says.

In addition, people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a booster dose at least four months ago can also get a second mRNA vaccine booster, according to the release.

There are 1,000 locations where people can get the booster, and the state plans to administer more than 150,000 boosters every week, the release says.

“Vaccines including boosters are the most effective and widely available tool we have to prevent COVID infection, severe disease, and death,’’ Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the state Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, said in the release. “It is important that everyone stay up to date on their vaccines. If residents have questions about whether they are eligible to get an additional booster dose, DPH encourages you to talk with your doctor.”

Those who are eligible can use vaxfinder.mass.gov to find a location, or use the state’s vaccine resource line by calling 2-1-1 for help.