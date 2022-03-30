City Releases Summer Concert Series Event

CANTON—With the re-opening of school district facilities for public use, the Canton Community Concert Association has announced their concerts are resuming. There are two remaining concerts from the interrupted seasons. The first concert is Sail On!: The Beach Boys Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 in the Canton High School Auditorium. In exception to the usual ‘members only’ policy, the Concert Association is offering this concert to the public, FREE OF CHARGE in appreciation of area support and patience. Whether you are a fan of The Beach Boys or just a fan of good, quality entertainment, in general, the CCCA, invites you to help them “pack the place” on April 8.

CANTON, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO