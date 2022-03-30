ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

City Releases Summer Concert Series Event

By Kevin Keith
clintoncountydailynews.com
 1 day ago

The City of Frankfort has announced a collection of free concerts and events for this year. Summer events will kick off on Friday, May 13th with an 80’s night at Prairie Creek Park....

clintoncountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

10 Upcoming Concerts and Events In Lake Charles

The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer. Everyone is looking for things to do with the people they love to do it with. I have done a little research and have compiled ten concerts and events that will be coming to Lake Charles over the next few months.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Daily Ledger

Canton Community Concert Association events resuming

CANTON—With the re-opening of school district facilities for public use, the Canton Community Concert Association has announced their concerts are resuming. There are two remaining concerts from the interrupted seasons. The first concert is Sail On!: The Beach Boys Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 in the Canton High School Auditorium. In exception to the usual ‘members only’ policy, the Concert Association is offering this concert to the public, FREE OF CHARGE in appreciation of area support and patience. Whether you are a fan of The Beach Boys or just a fan of good, quality entertainment, in general, the CCCA, invites you to help them “pack the place” on April 8.
CANTON, IL
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Frankfort, IN
Government
WNDU

DTSB concert series now accepting applications

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Applications are now being accepted for any musicians looking to perform in Downtown South Bend’s Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series. Red Table Plaza Concerts take place in Studebaker Plaza every Monday through Thursday from June 1 to August 31, 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The Plaza is located at the southwest corner of Michigan St. and Jefferson Blvd.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

LeFevre Quartet closes concert series

The Gospel Music Concert Series at College Road Baptist Church ends on Thursday, March 31, with the LeFevre Quartet. For decades, the LeFevre Quartet blazed new trails in Gospel Music, turning out songs and singers that would become legends in the field. Their award-winning music allowed them to sing for presidents and dignitaries all over the world.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#S Band#Jazz#Open Mic#Indy Annies 6 11 2022#Cook Belle 6 18 2022#Frankfort Jazz Day#Www Frankfort In Gov
WHIZ

Zanesville Concert Association Prepares for March Events

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Concert Association will be wrapping up their 82nd concert season with events this Saturday and Tuesday. Zanesville Concert Association’s Booking Agent Jim McLaughlin details what the organization has planned. “We have two events, first on Saturday the 19th, we have the Raleigh Ringers,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WDEL 1150AM

Full Delaware State Fair 2022 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series lineup now out

The final two lineups for the Delaware State Fair's 2022 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series were announced Tuesday, rounding out the full act list for the annual event. The two acts announced to be featured on the M&T Bank Grandstand on Monday, July 25, 2022, include Trace Adkins and James Barker Band. Adkins has a 25-year country music career during which he's sold 11 million albums. The Canadian country outfit James Barker Band won the Canada's 2015 Emerging Artist Showcase at Boots and Hearts--Canada's largest country festival--followed by seven consecutive Top 10 hits.
DELAWARE STATE
KEYC

Mayo Civic Center seeking food truck vendors for summer concerts, events

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Civic Center is looking for more food truck/pop-up vendors ahead of its busy summertime season. Mayo Civic Center stated in a media release that it is looking for food and beverage partners to participate at the Down by the Riverside concerts and other events hosted by Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Watauga Democrat

Summer Concerts at the Jones House to start June 10

BOONE — The town of Boone’s Summer Concerts at the Jones House will kick off the 29th season of concerts on the lawn in downtown Boone on June 10 at 5:30 p.m. This popular weekly concert series showcases local, regional and national acts. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres that will appeal to all types of music fans — bluegrass, jazz, folk, rock and roll, soul and more.
BOONE, NC
WJTV 12

Sunset Concert Series returns to the Rez

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rez Life Sunset Concert Series will return on March 31, 2022, at Lakeshore Park in Rankin County. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature the Travelin Jane Band. There will be food and beverage vendors at the event. Tickets will be available the day […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy