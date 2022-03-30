Prison for Iowa man who fatally shot pregnant Omaha woman

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fatally shooting a pregnant woman at a Bellevue home last year.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Nicholas Holliday, 25, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced Tuesday in Sarpy County District Court after he pleaded no contest to manslaughter and second-degree assault of an unborn child.

Police investigators have said Holliday was showing a gun to people in the home on May 30 and was handing it to Madyson Dennis, 21, of Omaha, when it discharged.

The bullet killed Dennis, who was three months pregnant.

