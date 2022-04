Daylight Saving Time started at 2 a.m. Sunday. It will give us an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings, but it also means that sunrise will be an hour later. The sun rose at 6:35 a.m. yesterday and set at 6:27 p.m. Today it rose at 7:34 a.m. and will set at 7:27 p.m.

