The season is still young, so Wiggins baseball still has plenty of time to iron out the wrinkles in its game. Over the past week, during their first four games of the 2022 spring season, the Tigers have won two contests and lost two by varying margins. They opened with an 8-2 victory over Caliche on March 26 before turning around two days later to fall to Class 2A’s No. 1 ranked Limon by a 12-1 final.

WIGGINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO