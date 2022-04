Publix goes all out when it comes to Easter. The grocery chain's website features a variety of recipes ranging from Green Bean Cornbread Sauté all the way to a festive carrot salad. The brand even wants to teach shoppers how to naturally dye Easter eggs and to instruct home cooks how to expertly carve a holiday ham. If those tips don't make the cut, the grocery chain even has advice on how to cook your Easter ham, complete with a walkthrough regarding how to check if the pork has been cooked all the way through.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 17 DAYS AGO