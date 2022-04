KEARNEY — Amber Lewis has been selected as the new Horizon Middle School principal beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Lewis has been assistant principal at Horizon since August 2019. Prior to that, she served as a social studies teacher at Kearney High School for 10 years. Lewis will replace Clint Edwards, who was recently announced as the next director of 6-12 education for Kearney Public Schools.

