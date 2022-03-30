ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

All Lanes Back Open on DC 295 After Shooting Investigation

By NBC Washington Staff
NBC Washington
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe northbound lanes of DC 295 were shut down for a time during the Wednesday evening rush as police investigated a shooting nearby. A suspect shot a man on Kenilworth Ave. NE about 2 p.m. and then got into a...

www.nbcwashington.com

BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect is turned in to the FBI by his ex-girlfriend

A Texas man was arrested after his now ex-girlfriend identified him to the FBI as allegedly being at the US Capitol on 6 January.Geoffrey Shough, 37, is facing civil disorder charges for allegedly joining the crowd of rioters that overwhelmed police officers and forcibly entered the US Capitol building.Shough was captured on video waving a Texas flag and wearing a jacket over what appeared to be a body armour vest, along with a ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves, according to the Department of Justice.Despite allegedly being one of the first to enter the US Capitol building, his identity...
The Independent

Convoy leader tells truckers to ‘flood 911’ with calls after complaints of rude Beltway drivers

The leader of the truck convoy currently camped out in Hagerstown, Maryland called on his followers to "flood 911" with calls about angry drivers if the Maryland State Police don't help them. Brian Brase, the Ohio trucker organising the protesters, fielded complaints after one of the drivers claimed he took a day off driving after a group of girls flipped him the middle finger. “We go around the Beltway, birds are flying. Birds are flying everywhere. That’s the kind of people that live up there,” a driver said, according toThe Daily Beast's Zach Petrizzo, who has been following developments...
NBC Washington

2 Teens Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Mall of Prince George's

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged after a man was shot and killed inside a mall in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Friday. DaQuan Dockery, 22, died inside a store at the Mall at Prince George's about 6:30 p.m., police said. The teen suspects, both 16, were arrested in Washington,...
WZZM 13

MSP investigating after Kalamazoo officer shoots, kills Battle Creek man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An investigation is underway after an officer from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety shot and killed a man Sunday morning. Police say officers were responding to a report of suspected criminal activity around 10:19 a.m. in the 1000 block of S Westnedge Avenue when the suspect, a 33-year-old Battle Creek man, fired shots from a handgun.
CBS New York

Investigation underway after police shoot unarmed man in Trenton, N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. -- The shooting of an unarmed man by police in Trenton, New Jersey is under investigation. CBS2's Meg Baker spoke with the injured man's mother and others as they called for justice Thursday.Jajuan Henderson's mother wiped away tears as she spoke about her son and the phone call she got saying her son was shot by police on Center Street."On the morning of February 12, my son Jajuan was almost executed by the Trenton Police Crime Unit," Gia Henderson said.Henderson along with the NAACP and others are calling for justice. They're filing a lawsuit against Trenton Police."This case...
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
