The western United States will suffer "prolonged, persistent drought" for the second spring in a row, government scientists have said.In a worrying new seasonal forecast on Thursday, the US National Weather Service (NWS) predicted continuing or worsening drought across a vast swathe of the country from California to Montana down to Texas.It comes after the southwestern US experienced its most severe drought on record last year, exacerbated by historic high temperatures that a US government report blamed "significantly" on global warming.“With nearly 60 per cent of the continental US experiencing minor to exceptional drought conditions, this is the largest drought...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO