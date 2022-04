Pleasanton’s women’s soccer team opened the playoffs last Friday night when they traveled to the coast to take on the Palacios Lady Sharks. Palacios entered as the third place team out of 28-4A. By the time the clock ran out on the game it had also run out on Palacios’ season as Pleasanton advanced with a 3-0 victory.

