LEGO Artists to Create Adorable Odes to Solvang

A PRE-PINK MOMENT PARTY: Even if you've been away from a cherished place for awhile, because a favorite event has been on hiatus or you've postponed traveling, you surely remember all of its remarkable charms. And in Ojai, those delights are lovely and lasting, from the village's famous Pink Moment, when the evening sky turns rosy, to its delicious offerings, from locally made honeys, great gourmet dinners, and all of that vivacious vino and craft beer. And the agriculturally blessed area's excellent vineyards and breweries have long been fêted at the Ojai Wine Festival, an airy afternoon affair full of tastes, tunes, and cheerful chances to hobnob. Now the festival is returning after a two-year break, all to lend a festive air to the final Saturday of springtime.
Comments / 0