Henry County, GA

Henry County school district receives Opportunity Grants

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@henryherald.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDONOUGH — The Georgia Department of Education has announced the state’s Opportunity Grants recipients. The funds were dispersed among 12 different types of grants. In Henry...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#High School#Fitness#Education Program#Opportunity Grants#Advanced Studies#Hampton Elementary#Ola High School#Union Grove High School#Union Grove Middle#Fairview Elementary
