ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate votes to move forward with Bedoya's FTC confirmation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAt5Z_0euTA8Lt00

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to break a deadlock over the nomination of privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to join the Federal Trade Commission, narrowly approving an effort to move forward with his confirmation.

By a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is now able to steer Bedoya's nomination to an expected confirmation vote.

Bedoya, a Democrat, teaches at Georgetown Law School.

While the Senate usually votes twice on nominees, once to end debate and once to actually confirm the person, an additional vote was needed in Bedoya's case because the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee tied 14-14 on whether to send his nomination to the Senate floor. read more

The committee similarly tied on Gigi Sohn, who was nominated to the Federal Communications Commission.

Since both the FCC and FTC are split between Republicans and Democrats, confirmation of Sohn and Bedoya would allow Democrats on the commissions to advance initiatives that Republicans do not support.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reuters

Trump lawyer urges court to block House from getting tax returns

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's lawyers brought his years-long battle to keep his tax returns out of the public eye to a U.S. appeals court on Thursday, where a congressional committee argued it had the right to force their release. The tax-writing House of Representatives Ways...
INCOME TAX
POLITICO

A committeetie vote is a very real possibility for Ketanji Brown Jackson. And if that does occur, here's what would happen next.

Senate Dems would have to use a tool they've invoked *14 times* this Congress — albeit not on a nomination this big. What happened: The Senate Judiciary Committee could very well deadlock on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination when it votes on April 4 (after all, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the lone GOP senator on the panel to back her previously, uh, did not sound so inclined this week). But if that happens, Democrats have a well-trodden path to go down. Here's how it could play out:
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chuck Schumer
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley says it is 'misogynistic' to suggest Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from January 6 cases over wife Ginni's texts because she is an 'independent, adult woman'

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday it was 'misogynistic' to call on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in cases related to Jan. 6 or the 2024 election over his wife's election fraud claims. 'She's an independent, adult woman, it just seems a little strange to me all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Georgetown Law School#Republicans
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy