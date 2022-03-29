ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: A Change of Pace

By Sedona.biz Staff
 1 day ago

… a very quiet day today … coffee with friends, a return of my Starlink kit and grocery shopping plus time making One feel like she is the focal center of our little universe (which she is), an early dinner and a couple of movies.

Still exploring forgotten photos in folders I have not looked at in years and finding a lot of images I had forgotten about … like the mesquite tree pods above and the milkweed pod below. Like flowers, weeds and seeds can make for a beautiful image and are a part of this beautiful place we call home. A time for renewal and appreciation.

Have a beautiful day and take some time to look around you … humans are special, but so are all the other life forms that call planet earth home … it is all we have and likely ever will have for a home. Share a smile with those you meet and greet.

Cheers,

Ted

The green of all the fields is mine, The stars, the night, the wind at play, A peaceful heart, while quietly I go my way. excerpt from My Way by Max Ehrmann

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

