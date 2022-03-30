Mother Charged With Murder In 5 Year Old Son’s Death

A teenage boy who is among three people accused of murdering a five-year-old had a “desire for violence” and spoke of killing people, a court has been told.The body of Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend on July 31 2021. He had suffered more than 56 injuries to his head and body.His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, stepfather John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy are on trial for Logan’s murder at Cardiff Crown Court.In statements read to the court on Monday, the former foster family of the youth defendant described...
