Thomas Allen Mitchell

Hampton, GA Jean Jones Mitchell, age 80, of Hampton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Mitchell was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 30, 1942. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Virgil Jones and Mattie Kelley Jones: sisters, Peggy Jones Hackney, Kay Jones Campbell and Virginia Jones Ballew. Jean was retired from the Clayton County Board of Education. She and her husband, David, loved taking camping trips together. She loved shopping, round dancing, decorating, hosting friends at their home and she was a member of the Gardening Club.

