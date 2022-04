BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police created a girls basketball league in honor of a state trooper who died in a traffic crash in Stoneham earlier this month. The new league is named in memory of Tamar, Bucci, who gave her life in the line of duty. Bucci was killed when a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north.

