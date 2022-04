For 13 years, nine months and 12 days, Britney Spears languished in a conservatorship as the whole world watched. Despite her legion of fans across the globe demanding for more than a decade that the court #FreeBritney, nothing changed — until everything did. On June 23, Spears appeared remotely before L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny and broke her public silence in a fiery, emotional speech. “It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through, and that’s the main reason I’ve never said it openly,” said Spears, describing the conservatorship as abusive and asking the court to let her pick her...

