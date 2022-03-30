ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kadren Johnson commits to MSU

 2 days ago
Montana State football adds Abilene Christian transfer Kadren Johnson

The defensive lineman from Texas will begin his fourth college football season in the fall.

West Lafayette, IN
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

