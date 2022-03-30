$1000 Invested In Workhorse Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Click here to read the full article. Maserati is finally joining the electric revolution. The venerable Italian marque announced on Thursday that its first fully battery-powered model, the GranTurismo Folgore, will go on sale next year. The EV isn’t ready for the spotlight just yet just yet, but the brand did tease what it will look like and what kind of performance we can expect. We already knew the GranTurismo Folgore (the Italian word for lightning) was coming, of course. Maserati announced that it was working on an EV version of its beloved grand tourer back in September 2020. And now, 18...

