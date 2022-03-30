ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Malaysian Proposal to Phase Out Smoking Sparks Controversy

By Dave Grunebaum
Voice of America
 1 day ago

Malaysia’s health ministry is proposing a major...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

Ghana’s Opposition File Lawsuit to Block Government’s Controversial E-Tax

Accra — The political opposition in Ghana has filed a lawsuit with the country's Supreme Court after lawmakers passed a controversial tax despite the party’s walk-out from parliament. Ghana's government says the new tax on electronic transactions and transfers will raise money for the pandemic-hit economy. But critics say the tax will discourage trade and adds to the public’s economic burden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Solomon Islands Rejects Concern over Security Treaty with China

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said criticism of his country's security negotiations with China was "very insulting." This was his first comment on a security treaty he said was ready to sign. Last week, an early version of the security treaty became public. Several countries, including Australia, New Zealand...
WORLD
Voice of America

US Congress Moves Closer to Passing Major China Legislation

Washington — The U.S. Congress is one step closer this week to passing major legislation addressing competitiveness with China. The America Competes Act passed the U.S. Senate on Monday on a vote of 68-28, setting the stage for the legislation to be reconciled in the U.S. House of Representatives for final passage. A significantly different version of that legislation passed the U.S. House in February on a vote of 222-210.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Burundi Lifts Ban on BBC After Almost 3 Years

Nairobi, Kenya — Burundi's media authority announced Wednesday that it would lift a nationwide ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), nearly three years after the broadcaster was forced to stop operating in the East African country. The National Communication Council withdrew the license for the broadcasting giant in...
AFRICA
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Voice of America

Africa 54 - Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, $1 Billion Food Initiative in Africa & Interview With Africa CDC Director

Coming up on #Africa54: •Tuesday’s peace talks between Ukraine and Russia reveal a possible ray of hope toward peace. •The Africa Development Bank plans a $1 billion emergency food production initiative to avoid a food crisis on the continent triggered by the Ukraine conflict. •And…the Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sheds light on the significance of the public health agency becoming autonomous. For this and more, stay tuned to Africa 54.
AFRICA
Voice of America

Taiwan Studying Ukraine War Tactics, Discussing With US

TAIPEI — Taiwan's defense ministry has set up a working group to study the tactics of the war in Ukraine, including how the country has been able to hold out against Russia, and has been discussing this with the United States, its minister said Thursday. Taiwan, claimed by China...
MILITARY
Voice of America

EU, Chinese Leaders Meet Amid Backdrop of Ukraine Conflict

Plans for a European Union-China summit were already laid before Russia invaded Ukraine last month — although Beijing’s formal announcement it would attend only came this week. On the agenda are issues like climate change, trade and what the EU describes as “universal values.” But the Ukraine conflict tops it.
POLITICS
Voice of America

China Uses Multiple Fronts to Block Taiwan at UN: Report

TAIPEI — China is making efforts to block Taiwan from the United Nations that run deep into the organization’s bureaucracy, systematically blocking Taiwanese from engaging with the international organization, according to a German Marshall Fund report. The March 24 report claims China has made use of tools such...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Kenya Gets Huawei-Linked Chinese Communications Cable

Johannesburg, South Africa — China has connected a high-speed, multimillion-dollar, 15,000-kilometer undersea cable to Kenya, as Beijing advances what's been dubbed its "digital silk road," and Africa seeks the infrastructure it badly needs for better internet connectivity. Chinese giant Huawei is a shareholder in the $425-million PEACE cable, which...
WORLD
BBC

Conversion therapy: Government plans for ban scrapped

Plans to ban so-called conversion therapy in England and Wales have been abandoned by the government. According to NHS England, conversion therapy tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. The ban was announced in the Queen's Speech in May 2021. But a government spokesperson said it had instead...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson abandons plan to ban LGBT conversion therapy

Boris Johnson is ditching a plan to ban so-called gay conversion therapy despite his previous promises to end the “abhorrent” practice.The Conservative Party pledged in 2018 to end the “conversion” therapies which seek to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.But a Downing Street briefing document published ITV News states: “The PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy.”The leaked briefing warned officials that there would be a “noisy backlash from LGBT groups and some parliamentarians when we announce we do not intend to proceed”.The “Conversion Therapy Handling Plan” document also says “the...
SOCIETY

