Malaysian Proposal to Phase Out Smoking Sparks Controversy

Accra — The political opposition in Ghana has filed a lawsuit with the country's Supreme Court after lawmakers passed a controversial tax despite the party’s walk-out from parliament. Ghana's government says the new tax on electronic transactions and transfers will raise money for the pandemic-hit economy. But critics say the tax will discourage trade and adds to the public’s economic burden.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said criticism of his country's security negotiations with China was "very insulting." This was his first comment on a security treaty he said was ready to sign. Last week, an early version of the security treaty became public. Several countries, including Australia, New Zealand...
Bangkok — Two senior British judges resigned from Hong Kong's highest court on Wednesday as part of a broader British rebuke of the territory's claim that its courts are independent of political interference. In a prepared statement released by Lord Robert Reed and his colleague Lord Patrick Hodge, the...
Washington — The U.S. Congress is one step closer this week to passing major legislation addressing competitiveness with China. The America Competes Act passed the U.S. Senate on Monday on a vote of 68-28, setting the stage for the legislation to be reconciled in the U.S. House of Representatives for final passage. A significantly different version of that legislation passed the U.S. House in February on a vote of 222-210.
Nairobi, Kenya — Burundi's media authority announced Wednesday that it would lift a nationwide ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), nearly three years after the broadcaster was forced to stop operating in the East African country. The National Communication Council withdrew the license for the broadcasting giant in...
TAIPEI — Taiwan's defense ministry has set up a working group to study the tactics of the war in Ukraine, including how the country has been able to hold out against Russia, and has been discussing this with the United States, its minister said Thursday. Taiwan, claimed by China...
Plans for a European Union-China summit were already laid before Russia invaded Ukraine last month — although Beijing’s formal announcement it would attend only came this week. On the agenda are issues like climate change, trade and what the EU describes as “universal values.” But the Ukraine conflict tops it.
TAIPEI — China is making efforts to block Taiwan from the United Nations that run deep into the organization’s bureaucracy, systematically blocking Taiwanese from engaging with the international organization, according to a German Marshall Fund report. The March 24 report claims China has made use of tools such...
Johannesburg, South Africa — China has connected a high-speed, multimillion-dollar, 15,000-kilometer undersea cable to Kenya, as Beijing advances what's been dubbed its "digital silk road," and Africa seeks the infrastructure it badly needs for better internet connectivity. Chinese giant Huawei is a shareholder in the $425-million PEACE cable, which...
Plans to ban so-called conversion therapy in England and Wales have been abandoned by the government. According to NHS England, conversion therapy tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. The ban was announced in the Queen's Speech in May 2021. But a government spokesperson said it had instead...
Boris Johnson is ditching a plan to ban so-called gay conversion therapy despite his previous promises to end the “abhorrent” practice.The Conservative Party pledged in 2018 to end the “conversion” therapies which seek to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.But a Downing Street briefing document published ITV News states: “The PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy.”The leaked briefing warned officials that there would be a “noisy backlash from LGBT groups and some parliamentarians when we announce we do not intend to proceed”.The “Conversion Therapy Handling Plan” document also says “the...
