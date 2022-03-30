ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

Area communities apply for rural broadband internet grants

pdccourier.com
 1 day ago

Several proposed projects in Grant County applied for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Broadband Access grants from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) in March. Two such projects involve service areas relatively close to Prairie du Chien. Rural Bloomington Exchange. TDS Telecom of Madison, the parent company of Grantland...

pdccourier.com

Comments / 0

