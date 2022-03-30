ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa State Class Teaches Students to Brew Beer

By Eliot Clough
 2 days ago
Beer definitely did not help me get my degree from UNI. It may have helped my friends and I let loose from time to time, but the occasional hangover paired with a Communication Theories class was not the combination anyone wanted on a Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM. Maybe...

