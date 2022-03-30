ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis Enjoys 58.8% Job Approval Rating, Crushing Filed of Democratic Challengers

By Javier Manjarres
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Democratic hearts just sank as a new St. Leo University Poll of 500 voters shows that Gov. Ron DeSantis has a combined job approval rating of 58.8%. This is crushing news for Florida Democrats. “Governor DeSantis is benefitting from a strong economy and a lack of COVID cases...

