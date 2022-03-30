ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Through the side door: 138 years of women’s history at Emory

By Madi Olivier
Emory Wheel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmory University’s first Chancellor and tenth President Warren A. Candler made it known that he believed women were not fit to be medical or law students at the 1919 Commencement. Men and women sitting side by side during anatomy lectures or hunched over the same dissection experiment would...

emorywheel.com

Comments / 0

