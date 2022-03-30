ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise leads next generation of pilots in supersonic new trailer for ‘Top Gun’ sequel

By Eric Davidson
It may have take a while to lift off, but the sequel to the 1986 fighter pilot classic, “Top Gun,” looks like it’s finally going to land.

The newest, riveting trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” was released this week, and it paints a fuller picture of what might occur in the high-flying drama.

One of the key takeaways, and likely what fans are coming to see in the first place, is the intense, non-CGI flight footage that nearly gives you whiplash just watching.

But the trailer hints at the great cast too, including Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connelly who appears to be the love interest this time.

Hamm stars as the sergeant who begrudgingly brings back hot-headed pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) under direct orders, but doesn’t seem to want him there. Cruise shows he might just agree as he notes: “With all due respect, sir, I’m not a teacher. I just want to manage expectations.”

His devilish grin on that line hints he’s still the Maverick fans fell in love with back in the original.

There’s a quick exchange between Cruise and Teller, who plays Rooster -- the son of Maverick’s late friend Goose who died in the first film -- that promises even more tension.

But whew, those jets! The plot sits right on their wings, as some kind of top secret, extremely high altitude mission is on the shaky horizon. One character claims, “We’re going into combat on a level no pilot’s ever seen – not even him.” Cue Cruise’s concerned grimace.

The original film hinged on the rivalry between young hotshot pilots Maverick and Val Kilmer’s character, Admiral Kazansky, aka “Iceman.” Kilmer has been dealing with throat cancer for the last few years, which has resulted in a tracheotomy that greatly affecting his ability to talk. His journey was detailed in his 2021 documentary, “VAL.”

Despite word that this sequel was in production as far back as 2018, it was assumed Kilmer might not be available to reprise his role.

But as previously reported , Cruise insisted Kilmer be in the film or he would not be involved. “We all wanted him,” said producer Jerry Bruckheimer to People in 2021, adding, "But Tom was really adamant that if he’s going to make another ‘Top Gun,’ Val had to be in it."

As Today noted, Iceman is seen in the new trailer as a photo on a wall. But fear not fans, there should be more of him in the movie. Back in 2020, Bruckheimer insisted to Yahoo Entertainment, “No spoilers, but he’s in the movie.”

The film’s release has juked and spun around like an F-15 in mid-battle. The first teaser came out back in December of 2019, and promised a June 2020 release. Another trailer was released just a couple months back during the Super Bowl with a June 2022 release date.

Finally, it seems the film landed on a release date of May 27!

