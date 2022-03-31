SWEPCO working to restore power in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: As of 6:40 a.m. Thursday, March 31, over 1,000 consumers remain out of power in Washington County, according to a SWEPCO map.

Specifically, the map shows the area of Old Missouri Road and Robinson Avenue experiencing outages with 317, stretching from just north of the Springdale Airport down to the west of J.O. Kelly Middle School.

Other affected areas include starting at Robinson Avenue and the Ozark Climbing Gym, going south down Powell Street to Lucian Lane, near George Elementary School. The number of outages here according to the map total around 600.

The map also shows the largest outage area beginning just west of Thompson Street on S. Ingram Street stretching all the way down through the Springdale Country Club to the edge of Fayetteville near Lokomotion Family Fun Park.

This area is seeing around 400 outages.

As of last night, SWEPCO’s estimated times of restoration remain as follows:

South Springdale, area around the Springdale Country Club: 8 p.m. Thursday

Van Asche, area around Johnson: 8 p.m. Thursday

Osburn, Highway 256 near Northwest Technical Institute: 8 p.m. Saturday

South Springdale, area between Springdale Airport and west to Turner Street: 8 p.m. Saturday

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to more than 9,000 customers who remain without power in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

According to a news release from SWEPCO, as of 7 p.m. on March 30, around 3,000 customers remain without power in Northwest Arkansas. At the peak, more than 9,000 Northwest Arkansas customers were without power.

SWEPCO’s estimated times of restoration to 95% of customers in these areas are as follows:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Southwestern Electric Power Company has issued its first storm update after a likely tornado swept through the Springdale area, downing more than 25 utility poles and breaking cross-arms.

SWEPCO asks consumers to stay away and keep children and pets away from all downed power lines. They should be considered energized and dangerous. It asks to also not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 7,600 customers were without power in Northwest Arkansas, with a majority of those in the cities of Johnson, Springdale, and Fayetteville. At peak, approximately 9,000 were without power between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SWEPCO says it and its contractor crews continue to assess the damage and are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Estimated times of restoration will be shared as soon as they are available.

The power company also gives these safety tips:

DOWNED POWER LINES : Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line.

PORTABLE GENERATORS : If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

