ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting Due to Medical Condition

By Matt Singer
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7vDm_0euSCDkm00
Matt Singer

Bruce Willis, one of the most famous and prolific movie stars of the last 50 years, is stepping away from acting due to a medical condition that affects his cognitive abilities.

In a post on Instagram, Willis’ daughter, actress Rumer Willis, wrote that he her father has “been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.” Because of that condition, she continued “Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

According to Wikipedia, aphasia “is an inability to comprehend or formulate language because of damage to specific brain regions” and its major causes are “stroke or head trauma” although it can also be the result of tumors, infections, or neurodegenerative diseases. (Rumer Willis’ post does not specify what caused her father’s aphasia.) Those suffering from aphasia can have “occasional trouble finding words,” or more seriously they can lose “the ability to speak, read, or write.” It’s not hard to see how even a relatively minor case could cause problems for someone who works as an actor.

Willis broke through as an actor first with his leading role on the television series Moonlighting and then as the star of the long-running Die Hard action series, where he played heroic New York cop John McClane. He remained one of the biggest stars in Hollywood all through the 1990s and early 2000s. His other popular movies include Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, 12 Monkeys, and The Fifth Element.

Rumer Willis closed her note on Instagram writing “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.”

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY

45K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Related
The Week

Bruce Willis' health reportedly raised concerns on film sets for years: 'He just looked so lost'

Filmmakers who worked with Bruce Willis were reportedly concerned about his health for years before his aphasia diagnosis was announced. The Die Hard star's family on Wednesday announced he will step back from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." A new report in The Los Angeles Times says filmmakers have been ​​privately concerned about his health, as he "has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years," and those who worked with him were unsure if he "was fully aware of his surroundings on set."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumer Willis
Person
Bruce Willis
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Wikipedia#Medical Condition
rolling out

Jada Pinkett Smith finally breaks her silence

Jada Pinkett Smith, the husband of Academy Award winner Will Smith, has spoken up about her husband’s shocking actions and words at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The Matrix and Set it Off actress did not discuss the debacle in the Dolby Theater that saw her Independence Day star husband issue an authoritative smackdown on comedian Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tumors
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Bruce Willis Was 'So Kind and Sweet' While Filming One of His Final Movies, Costar Rob Gough Says

Rob Gough is "honored and blessed" to have had the opportunity to work with Bruce Willis on what the world now knows is one of his final films. While reflecting on spending time with the legendary actor after news broke of Willis' aphasia diagnosis – a condition that affects one's cognitive abilities – Gough opened up about filming American Siege in November with the award-winning actor.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bruce Willis's Career in Photos

Family members of the beloved actor announced on March 30 that he's been diagnosed with aphasia, which can affect the ability to speak and understand language. Here, a look back at his lengthy, successful career.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy