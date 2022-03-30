ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Devastated couple sue developer after discovering their dream $9.6million off-the-plan apartment was a 'fantasy' and 'impossible' to build

By Jade Hobman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A couple has been told their high end $9.6m off-the-plan apartment was impossible to build, after construction had already been underway for two years.

Nina and Walter Ripani were notified by the developer, JD Group, that the luxury South Melbourne property wouldn't come to fruition as promised.

The couple became enamored after visiting a showroom and put down a $950,000 bank guarantee for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jo7E_0euS7oml00
The Ripanis were impressed by JD Group's artistic renderings - the drawings representing the unit in the luxury Victoriana development - which showed a large opening connecting an indoor and an outdoor space. The Federal Court heard the concept was 'impossible' to construct

'When you walked into the showroom, it was larger than life, and we were basically told we could have that apartment, and we were totally hooked,' Ms Ripani told The Age.

The couple were impressed by JD Group's artistic renderings - the drawings representing the unit in the luxury Victoriana development - which showed a large opening connecting an indoor and an outdoor space.

But Federal Court Justice Paul Anastassiou found that Century Legend, trading as JD Group, had been deliberately misleading and deceptive.

The court also heard that the company had been previously advised by architects that the artistic render it was using to sell the apartment was impossible to construct.

Ms Ripani said she and her husband wanted out of the deal but the developer 'didn't really care'.

'They knew it was impossible to build from the beginning, which was devastating. They had no intention of building it,' Ms Ripani said.

The court ordered the $9.58million contract the couple signed to be rescinded. It's estimated they also lost $380,000 in costs, plus the property's value had decreased.

JD Group lodged an appeal last week, with the court preventing the couple from getting their bank guarantee back, which had acted as a deposit, until the appeal was resolved.

The court has not fined or penalised JD Group.

In the judgement, Justice Anastassiou said the actions of the developer 'deliberately' mislead the couple, 'having no regard to its knowledge that the free-span opening depicted in the so-called 'hero render' could not be constructed for design and engineering reasons'.

Court documents revealed that architect Stephen Perkins told the company the renders were 'misleading' in October 2016 and that 'the free-span opening could not be constructed due to development and structural requirements'.

The court heard that Century Legend knew of the project's unfeasibility, but still persisted to use the render in marketing the units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHT52_0euS7oml00
'You need developers to be accountable and transparent, it was meant to be our dream home.' Pictured, the luxury Victoriana development in South Melbourne

A lawyer representing the pair said the outcome of the case would have significant influence on how developers relied on a render to sway people to buy up.

'It's a cautionary warning to developers to make sure what they promote is, within reason, what they can deliver,' Zervo Lawyers principal Nicolas Zervos said.

Ms Ripani said when the judgment against Century Legend came down, 'I felt like it was a win for everyone because developers have to be honest with what they can and can't produce.'

'You need developers to be accountable and transparent,' her husband added. 'It was meant to be our last home, our dream home.'

JD Group have not listed the apartment for sale.

Comments / 2

Related
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Perkins
Daily Mail

Businessman who led the construction of his dream home despite having no building experience allowed workers to go BAREFOOT and wear no safety gear on site, breaching health and safety rules

People living next to a construction site where a man trying to build his dream home while allowing workers to dig barefoot, have spoken of their 'nightmare'. Mustapha Matib, who is not a builder, took it upon himself to act as principal contractor for the project to build the new home, in Gibralter Lane, Denton, in Greater Manchester.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Group#Federal Court#Century Legend
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design. With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a...
MALIBU, CA
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Roofer ‘over the moon’ after medieval cross sells at auction for £12,400

A gold cross found by a roofer in a muddy field has been sold at auction for £12,400.Jason Willis, 38, from Norwich, found the medieval pendant, which dates from the 11th or 12th Century, a few inches into the ground at Sutton St Edmund in Lincolnshire in April 2019.The father-of-three, who enjoys metal detecting with eight of his friends each Sunday, previously said: “My friends and I have had some good finds over the years, but when I came upon the cross and washed it off, I knew it was something special and by the shining yellow-colour, I knew it...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Ancient Roman bust of a woman unearthed alongside those of 'her husband and child' in HS2 dig is cleaned to reveal remarkable new details such as tear ducts, curved lips and an intricate hairstyle

Three Ancient Roman busts that were found under the site of a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, are being cleaned up to reveal their delicate facial features. Archaeologists for the HS2 railway uncovered the three stone busts beneath the ruins of the old St Mary's church, which was demolished...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

Click here to read the full article. All you’ll need to bring to this ranch is your trusty pair of Levi’s. Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas, the great-great-grandnephew of the company’s founder, Levi Strauss, recently listed his 4,000-acre ranch for $25 million.  Known as Willow Creek Ranch, the property is located in McCloud, California, 230 miles north of Sacramento and next to Mount Shasta. The property includes 3,000 acres of forested land, a creek that trickles three miles through the grounds and a private, five-acre lake that can accommodate water sports and boating. The emphasis is on pristine nature...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

326K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy