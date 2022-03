Yakima Kid Raises Nearly $4,000 to Attend a National Snowboard Competition. I don't know about you but if my child came running up to me and said, "I need $3,000 to attend the (fill-in-the-blank) competition", I would probably faint. That's an awful lot of money for a very important cause no doubt, but still, that's a huge chunk of change! Young Jenson Van Der Kolk's mom and stepdad pitched in to help their son make his way to the Snowboard and Freeski competition (he's 12-years-old), but they could only pitch in so much, as you can imagine!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO