Rapid Reaction: QB Purdy working back into action; Beckton happy with young TEs amid injuries

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes a throw during a Feb. 28 spring practice. Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and tight ends coach Sean Beckton spoke with reporters after the Huskers' 11th practice of spring ball on Wednesday morning.

Here are a couple of quick highlights.

* Whipple said that Florida State transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy, who has been limited this spring by a foot injury, got some 7-on-7 work and skeleton work last week and took team reps on Wednesday.

* Wide receiver Oliver Martin said he dealt with a nagging injury last year that prevented him from working out and didn't allow him to bend his leg for a long stretch of time. Given time to heal this offseason, though, Martin said he feels as though he's regained his explosiveness.

"I feel like I'm playing at a high level right now," he added.

* Beckton said the Huskers have moved the ball on the ground all spring, one area of consistency so far through the first three-plus weeks. He said part of that is simplicity in the run game to handle varying looks from the defense.

* The praise for Aurora walk-on tight end Nate Boerkircher continued on Wednesday. Beckton said he's a very good run blocker and, "I don't think he's dropped a ball all spring." Beckton also said redshirt freshman tight end A.J. Rollins had "probably his best day of the spring."

"I'm really excited about those young guys, especially Boerkircher and Rollins," Beckton said.

* Beckton called the spring "chippy" and meant it in a good way, referring to the team's overall physicality.

This story will be updated.

