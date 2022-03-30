ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden administration will launch a website aimed at helping Americans adapt to COVID risks, find information on mask guidelines and where to get face covers and vaccines

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

The Biden administration launched a 'one-stop shop' website for helping Americans navigate COVID-19 information on Wednesday, more than two years after the pandemic first gripped the world.

COVID.gov is meant to help Americans better access vaccines, treatments and testing for the virus, as well as where to find personal protective equipment like masks, according to a morning fact sheet announcing the site.

The site is being rolled out at a time when the White House is forced to scale back the pandemic resources it provides as Congress is gridlocked over a new coronavirus spending package.

President Joe Biden is set to discuss the state of the pandemic with Americans in a Wednesday afternoon address.

A White House official told DailyMail.com the president will 'send an urgent and direct message to Congress to act swiftly to secure funding for our COVID response, and emphasize that the progress we have made is at severe risk if they fail to act.'

He'll also be receiving a second COVID-19 booster shot after the speech, the White House press office announced.

'Today, the Biden Administration is launching COVID.gov, a new one-stop shop website to help all people in the United States gain even better access to lifesaving tools like vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks, as well as get the latest updates on COVID-19 in their area,' the White House said in a fact sheet on Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJyRa_0euS0aXE00
President Joe Biden will address the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon. A White House officials told DailyMail.com he will also 'send an urgent and direct message to Congress to act swiftly to secure funding for our COVID response, and emphasize that the progress we have made is at severe risk if they fail to act'

'The Administration has worked over the past 14 months to set up over 90,000 vaccination sites, make more than 400 million high-quality masks available for free, send free tests to peoples’ homes, and stand up new test-to-treat sites where people can get tested and receive life-saving antivirals all in one place.

'Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools, as well as receive the latest CDC data on the level of COVID-19 in their community.'

The site includes a new Test-to-Treat Locator Tool, which is meant to help Americans find their closest pharmacy or health center where they can get tested for COVID-19 and also receive treatment if necessary.

Earlier this month the administration warned it will soon no longer reimburse medical providers for testing, treating or vaccinating people without heath insurance for COVID-19, nor could it purchase anymore anti-viral treatments unless Congress allocates more dollars as soon as possible.

In unveiling a National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan earlier this month, the president asked Congress for $22.5 billion in immediate emergency funds to maintain the federal government's ability to respond to the pandemic.

House Democrats were forced to yank COVID funding out of a $1.5 trillion spending bill passed on March 9 over disputes about cost, a move which reportedly infuriated the White House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1361h8_0euS0aXE00
The site is being rolled out two weeks after the White House announced it would have to roll back or cut programs aimed at helping Americans through COVID-19 unless Congress urgently passes more pandemic aid

'To date, Congress has failed to provide those funds and the country is already suffering the consequences,' the White House said on Wednesday.

'In the last two weeks, the Administration has had to stop reimbursing health care providers for treating the uninsured, cancel monoclonal antibody orders and cut states’ supply, reduce orders of treatments for the immunocompromised, and pull the U.S. out of line for future vaccine and next-generation treatment purchases.'

The cost-cutting will 'disproportionately impact our hardest-hit and highest-risk populations,' the White House warned, including minority communities and people with disabilities.

'The Administration continues to urge Congress to act quickly, as the consequences will continue to get worse in the coming weeks.'

The announcement comes the day after federal regulators greenlit a second booster shot of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines for people age 50 and over.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials also cleared the way for anyone 12 and older suffering from certain immune disorders to also get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The country is seeing an average 31,090 new cases per day, a number that's remained flat for the last week.

Deaths are plummeting as well, with the nation recording a daily average of 802 -- a 22 percent drop over the past seven days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3IBb_0euS0aXE00
Meanwhile the number of new virus cases has plateaued over the last week, though infections are rising in other parts of the world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3ePF_0euS0aXE00
The US saw roughly 800 COVID-19 deaths in one day this week, the lowest point since summer

Comments / 0

