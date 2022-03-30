Chocolate-covered Easter eggs for sale

Handmade chocolate-covered Easter eggs are ready for pick-up and sale. This 60-plus-year church tradition has continued due to the request for these eggs. You may still order ahead until Friday, April 1, by calling the church office, or by visiting our website.

These eggs are .25 pounds, come in seven flavors, and dipped with dark or milk chocolate. They sell for $3’s each. There will be a “drive-thru pick-up and sale” on Monday, April 11, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m; Tuesday, April 12, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.; and if any eggs are left, a drive-thru on Saturday, April 9, 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. (or until supplies are gone).

Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 4312 Amelia Olive Branch Road, Batavia, Ohio, 45103. http://emmanuel-umc.com/. 513-732-1400.