A doctor tried to cover up the death of a nine-year-old girl to “avoid scrutiny” of failings in her care, a tribunal has heard.Dr Heather Steen is said to have acted dishonestly in attempting to conceal the true circumstances of the death of Claire Roberts at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in October 1996.Claire’s parents, Alan and Jennifer, were told at the time a viral infection had spread from her stomach to her brain and that medics had done everything possible to save her.But a television documentary, UTV’s When Hospitals Kill – broadcast in October 2004, raised concerns...

