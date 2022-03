All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “The simpler a routine is, the more likely you are to follow it,” says Charithra Chandran of her skin-care regimen, which consists of only five products. There’s Youth To The People's cleanser and toner, followed by Huda Beauty lifting under-eye patches, lip balm, and moisturizer. “My family's from India and generally the skin care that we use back home is all natural,” she notes. “And also, it'll be like the same product for many purposes. That's kind of my main beauty secret. I love a multi-purpose tool.” She’s also been focusing on treating her skin gently—a philosophy she learned from her makeup artists on set while filming Bridgerton.

