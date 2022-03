It's easy to fill up on drinks, bread, apps, and entrees when eating out, especially when you're dining at one of BJ's Brewhouse's 200+ locations (via ScrapeHero). Between the chain's 30-item appetizer selection and lengthy list of main courses that range from pasta and pork chops to handcrafted burgers, just reading the menu can leave you feeling stuffed. And while it can be difficult to resist joining the clean plate club when you finally land on the perfect dish to nosh on for lunch or dinner, the eatery encourages patrons to "save enough room for dessert" so they can try what the restaurant has deemed the "shining star" of its dessert menu, the famous Pizookie.

