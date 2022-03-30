ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, MO

Produce for Better Health Foundation Spotlights Potatoes at 2022 Consumer Connection Conference; Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak and Jeff Scramlin Comment

By Lilian Diep
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRENTWOOD, MO - Potatoes make the world go ’round—at least, for many consumers across the United States, they do. Produce for Better Health Foundation’s (PBH) recent State of the Plate research revealed that potatoes were the top vegetable eaten in recent years. PBH is looking to drive vegetable consumption through a...

