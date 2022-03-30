ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay County, IN

Jay County woman arrested for murder of son, molestation of girl

By Alexis Mitchell
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana woman faces multiple charges for crimes involving minors. The Jay County Prosecutor’s Office has filed formal charges against 27-year-old Chelsea Crossland....

www.wishtv.com

