Jay County woman arrested for murder of son, molestation of girl

Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries. One of the suspects has...
A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
An oral surgeon in Maryland has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend, who suffered a fatal drug overdose in January, say police. On Tuesday morning, Dr. James Ryan, 48, was arrested at his practice in Germantown, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement.
A Georgia teacher has been suspended after an altercation with a student who brought a gun to school in August 2021. The disciplinary action stems from when former Coach Kenneth Miller said he received a video showing guns on Tri-Cities High School grounds, in East Point, according to WSB. On...
An Indiana woman who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2018---has finally received justice. Hugh Scott Jr., 37, headed to trial this week on charges of murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and arson. The trial lasted for four days, but he was found guilty on all counts after the jury deliberated for just six hours.
A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
A mother is mourning the death of her 1-year-old son, whose body was found in a septic tank near their Florida home earlier this week. Authorities in rural Putnam County announced on Monday that they had found the body of Jose Lara, who disappeared while playing in the family's backyard the previous afternoon.
Two boys that were found dead in the woods in Canada nearly 70 years after being bludgeoned with a hatchet have finally been identified. On Jan. 15, 1953, the skeletal remains of two young children were discovered by a groundskeeper who was clearing brush in Vancouver's Stanley Park. Police later determined that the boys had been dead for around five years. Their bodies were covered by a woman’s coat.
The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
William Virgil spent almost three decades behind bars for a murder he didn't commit. That guilty verdict came down after police in Kentucky withheld evidence that may have exonerated him during trial. Yet Virgil won't see any justice for that police misconduct, as he is now dead—the government roadblocks to...
A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
An infant died after spending the night in an idling car with sleeping family members, Missouri police told news outlets. St. Louis authorities responded to a call about the running vehicle on the city’s northwest side around 8:30 a.m. on March 11, KTVI reported. “We believe they were inside...
An Indiana woman who struck and killed three siblings with her vehicle while failing to yield to a stopped school bus has been released from prison early. Alyssa Shepherd, 27, was released from the Rockville Correctional Facility on Wednesday after serving a little over two years of her original four-year sentence, Law&Crime reports.
In a clip circulating online, a Black man named Delane Gordon was pulled over for a traffic stop by a white police officer and was tased when he asked to speak with the cop’s supervisor. As the Washington Post reported, Gordon was making a DoorDash delivery on March 10...
Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
Two Michigan brothers who spent 25 years behind bars for a crime they did not commit were released on Tuesday. George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus were convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole in 1997 for the slaying of Margaret Midkiff, who was found dead at her home in 1995. .
An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
Comments / 0