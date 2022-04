RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time in four games, the Louisiana Tech offense failed to produce seven or more runs, falling to nineteenth-ranked Dallas Baptist on Tuesday evening, 7-4. The Patriots took advantage of four wild pitches, two errors, and four walks by the Bulldogs. LA Tech failed to draw a walk until the sixth inning.

