The skies over the Lone Star State will get a little more crowded in 2023 when FedEx launches the drone-delivery test it announced Wednesday. Starting sometime next year in Texas (FedEx initially said it will take place around Fort Worth, but a final location has not been determined), the delivery firm will test a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone from Elroy Air. That startup’s Chaparral autonomous aircraft, unveiled Jan. 22, relies on a gas turbine-electric powerplant, which takes away zero emissions as a selling point but allows for what FedEx predicts will be a 300-mile range.

