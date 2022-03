Head Coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have landed the commitment of 2022 five-star point guard Anthony Black. He committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, TCU Horned Frogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the NBA G League Ignite team. Musselman has the Razorbacks competing at the top levels of college basketball and now with him pulling in five-star recruits there could be no one to stop him from reaching the pinnacle of college basketball sooner rather than later.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO