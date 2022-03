Bob Child, a longtime Associated Press photographer who covered Connecticut’s biggest news events over a career that spanned nearly a half century, has died. He was 86.Child died Wednesday in hospice care in Branford, Connecticut, of complications from several illnesses, his family said.In over 35 years as an AP photographer, his work spanned natural disasters, sports and politics, including an iconic image he shot of Gov. John Rowland leaving a podium with his head bowed upon his 2004 resignation in a corruption scandal.“He loved what he did,” said his son, Robert Child IV. “He knew Secret Service agents. He...

