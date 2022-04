SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are poised to end the narrative that has hung over the franchise for two decades. The postseason is a real possibility and maybe even an expectation for the Mariners going into the 2022 season. Seattle has not seen playoff baseball since 2001. But a promising young core and the additions of AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and All-Stars Adam Frazier and Jesse Winker has the Mariners believing they are ready to be contenders in the AL West after winning 90 games last season.

