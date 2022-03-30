ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko to resume performing in May

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtBao_0euR3OAq00
Russia Ukraine War Netrebko FILE - Russian soprano Anna Netrebko answers reporters' questions prior to the start of a news conference to present Giuseppe Verdi's 'Macbeth', directed by Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly, who will open the opera season at the La Scala opera house, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Netrebko says she plans to resume performing in late May after announcing in the early days of the war in Ukraine that she was taking a “step back” from the stage. Netrebko also repeated her opposition to the war in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 and said she is not "allied with any leader of Russia.” (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) (Luca Bruno)

BERLIN — (AP) — Russian soprano Anna Netrebko said Wednesday that she plans to resume performing in late May after announcing in the early days of the war in Ukraine that she was taking a “step back” from the stage.

In a statement, Netrebko also repeated her opposition to the war and said she was not "allied with any leader of Russia.”

The 50-year-old opera singer said at the beginning of March that she was “opposed to this senseless war of aggression” and calling on Russia to end it. “This is not a time for me to make music and perform,” Netrebko said back then.

That followed an Instagram post in which she had condemned the war but also said that “forcing artists, or any public figure to voice their political opinions in public and to denounce their homeland is not right. This should be a free choice.”

Netrebko received the People’s Artist of Russia honor from Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2008.

In her Wednesday statement, she said she has met Putin “only a handful of times in my entire life, most notably on the occasion of receiving awards in recognition of my art or at the Olympics opening ceremony.”

“I am not a member of any political party nor am I allied with any leader of Russia,” Netrebko said. “I acknowledge and regret that past actions or statements of mine could have been misinterpreted.”

Netrebko said she otherwise has never received financial support from the Russian government and noted that she lives in Austria, where she is resident for tax purposes.

“After taking my announced break, I will resume performing in late May, initially in Europe,” she said. The statement didn't give further details.

On March 3, Netrebko withdrew from future performances at New York's Metropolitan Opera rather than comply with the Met's condition that she repudiate her support for Putin.

“Having read Anna’s statement, we’re not prepared to change our position,” Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a statement Wednesday. “If Anna demonstrates that she has truly and completely disassociated herself from Putin over the long-term, I would be willing to have a conversation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT

86K+

Followers

97K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Anna Netrebko
Daily Mail

Britain sends Ukraine 6,000 more missiles to 'keep the flame of freedom alive' amid fears Kyiv is running low on weaponry needed to repel Russian invaders

Britain is giving Ukraine 6,000 more missiles and £25million to support its desperate struggle against the Russian invasion. This represents a 120 per cent increase in the amount of arms the UK has provided after previously sending 4,000 anti-tank systems. These included Javelin missiles and Next Generation Light Anti-tank...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Olympics#Russian#Ap#The People S Artist
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy