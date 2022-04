Scotland and Wales might not yet know which of them will be playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this winter, but they do know who they will be playing in the group stage of the tournament if they qualify, after the draw was conducted in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.The winners of the eventual play-off final will be in Group B alongside fellow European nation and rivals England, as well as USA and Iran.Steve Clarke’s Scots are due to face Ukraine in a delayed play-off semi-final at Hampden Park in June, with Wales then facing the winners in...

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO