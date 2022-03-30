ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

The ParkMobile App Plans to Increase Its Fees in Boise

By Stephanie Gull
 1 day ago
If you use the ParkMobile app when parking in downtown Boise, we've got some unfortunate news for you:. Like everything else these days, it will be increasing its fees starting this Friday, April 1st. The City of Boise recently announced that in order to use the app, the...

103.5 KISSFM

The Four Weirdest Items For Sale On Boise's Craigslist Right Now

On days when I'm bored, there's nothing on television, or I'm trying to look like I'm working, you'll often find me scrolling the "for sale" ads on Boise's Craigslist. I can't tell you how many times I've come across items that are wacky or crazy that make you wonder why it was ever purchased to begin with. Here are some current listings that I found today while I was supposed to be paying attention to a conference call!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

11 Incredible Weeks of FREE Outdoor Movies Are Coming to the Boise Area

The Treasure Valley's two remaining drive-in theaters aren't the only place where you can catch a family, friendly movie under the stars!. Several communities in the Treasure Valley have a great summertime tradition of blowing up a big inflatable screen in one of their fantastic parks and inviting families out to watch a free movie together under the stars! The free movies usually begin in early-June, not long after school lets out and continue into mid-August.
BOISE, ID
HeySoCal

Avelo Air expands plans for services between Burbank, Boise

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced Monday it will add two more flights per week to its upcoming service between Hollywood Burbank Airport and Boise, Idaho. The move will double the number of flights planned by the carrier between the two cities. Avelo initially announced plans for twice-weekly flights between Burbank and Boise, with the service set to begin May 24.
BURBANK, CA
103.5 KISSFM

Support Local Business in Boise

It is more challenging than ever before to have a small business. Mom and Pop businesses are an important part of any local economy. On March 29th we celebrate National Mom and Pop Business Appreciation Day. NationalToday says, "They create economic growth and provide almost 70% of all new jobs in the country. That's why every year on March 29 we acknowledge the more than 27 million small businesses in this country by celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day!"
BOISE, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
103.5 KISSFM

Unique New Boise Business Is Picture Perfect in 16 Different Ways

While it's not the first business of its kind in Idaho, the concept will be the very first one to open in the Treasure Valley!. If you happen to get off the freeway at Fairview or Karcher, you may have noticed some brightly colored billboards proudly displaying the words "Boise Selfie Museum." You've never heard of a selfie museum before and now you have questions. The first being "What the heck is a selfie museum?!"
BOISE, ID
KING-5

In-N-Out submits official application to open first store in Idaho

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In-N-Out Burger has officially filed for a permit to build its first location in Idaho at The Village at Meridian. The restaurant chain based in Baldwin Park, California, has been considering the location at 3520 E. Fairview Ave since January. It confirmed in November that it was looking at various sites in Ada County, and planned to expand into Idaho.
RESTAURANTS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

This Huge Concert is Coming to Boise & We're FREAKING OUT!

An extremely popular electronic music group just announced earlier today that they are going on tour this summer, and they're coming back to Boise for an outdoor concert at the Ford Idaho Center!. Who are we talking about, you might ask?. None other than the GRAMMY-nominated, Seattle-based duo, ODESZA.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Which City in Idaho is the Best City to Live in?

If you're like me, you instantly thought of a city in the Treasure Valley. I've seen so many "best of" lists that featured cities like Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, and more in the Treasure Valley for a variety of reasons, but there's a new list that claims otherwise.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

13 Boise Boutiques & Brands + 38 local looks to love

At Townsquare Boise, we're all local, all the time! Our team celebrates the 208 like it's our job, because it is!. ICYMI: Boise's second annual Celebrating Women in Business conference is just four days away! A gathering of Idaho's most accomplished businesswomen, the event is meant to empower local up and comers that are redefining our state's commerce. It also benefits Girls on the Run, "a Treasure Valley non-profit inspiring today's girls to become tomorrow's leaders."
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

A Ketchup Company Wants To Sell WHAT In Idaho?

Idaho is infamous for potatoes. Like it or not, we're eternally tied to the lil' spud. We just can't get away from it. This story is only going to make that bond stronger. First, a little history on tater tots. Trust us. Tater tots were originally created in Oregon by two brothers from Idaho. This will be important to know in a moment.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Counting Down the 10 Worst Movies Filmed in Idaho

Movies are an escape from reality. Most people spend their hard-earned money to go to the movies or they pop in a DVD to be entertained or distracted for a few hours. They are meant to take us away from our problems and to another world while we shut off our brains and enjoy what's on the screen. While most times it is successful, there are those occurrences when a movie is so bad that it fails to do so. Last week I rated the top 10 movies filmed in Idaho, but this time around we are going to look at the ones that failed to entertain us. Here are the worst movies ever filmed in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

5 Solid Reasons Why We Want In-N-Out to Stay Out of Idaho

By now, you've heard the news that In-N-Out Burger is coming to Meridian. Our sister station recently reported the story and we're having some thoughts about the arrival. Quite simply: no. Don't come here, In-N-Out. Is the influx of people it'll bring? The quality of food? The unnecessary attention? The...
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho's Statehouse Showdown

Governor Brad Little has vetoed the bill that would ban employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated to keep their jobs. It is now up to the House and Senate to gather enough votes to override his veto. The action will occur Thursday morning at both houses return after a...
IDAHO STATE
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

