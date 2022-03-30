Questions surround using ECMO machines to treat COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. — Patients who have had COVID-19 can take months or even years to feel like they are fully recovered. Utica Park Clinic family medicine Doctor Emily Grewe-Nelson states that COVID patients recovering from home can experience chronic fatigue, headaches that can increase after having COVID and insomnia. For COVID patients requiring treatment in the ICU, on ventilators for long amounts of time or even needing ECMO, a life support system, the full recovery process can be a lot longer.
