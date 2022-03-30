ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Questions surround using ECMO machines to treat COVID-19

By Blake Farmer, WPLN
WBUR
 1 day ago

ECMO machines became a last-ditch treatment for COVID....

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to treat COVID-19

High-risk COVID-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to stay out of the hospital — if doctors get the pills to them fast enough. Health systems around the country are rushing out same-day prescription deliveries. Some clinics have started testing and treating patients in one visit, an initiative that President Joe Biden's administration recently touted.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MedicalXpress

Scientists use vaccination to successfully treat COVID-19 for first time

Doctors have successfully used vaccination to treat a patient with COVID-19 in what is thought to be the first instance of the vaccine being used for therapy instead of prevention. Ian Lester, 37, a dispensing optician from Pontypridd who has a rare genetic immunodeficiency, tested positive for COVID-19 for seven...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecmo#Covid#Wpln
KTRE

Test to Treat initiative provides quick access to COVID-19 treatments

(Gray News) - The Biden administration launched a nationwide Test to Treat initiative so Americans can quickly access COVID-19 treatments. In this program, people can get tested by a qualified health care provider at a pharmacy-based clinic or community health center. Those who test positive can be prescribed antiviral pills on the spot, if appropriate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

New trial provides 'no indication' ivermectin is 'clinically useful' in treating COVID-19

A large new trial has reportedly found no indication ivermectin is useful in treating COVID-19 patients. The trial of almost 1,400 COVID-19 patients at risk of severe disease found the drug failed to reduce hospital admissions, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the trial, half the patients were prescribed ivermectin pills for three days, while the others received a placebo. The report noted this was the largest trial testing the effectiveness of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Oak Ridger

Local company strives to fill gap in treating COVID-19 sufferers

You might call it a modern-day David and Goliath story. NellOne Therapeutics Inc. (NellOne), is a small biotechnology company in Knoxville seeking to prove that its new drug based on a “talented protein” can do what the repurposed drugs of Big Pharma have yet to achieve — healing the injured lungs of many hospitalized sufferers of severe COVID-19 disease and of the long-haulers whose severe symptoms persist for six months or longer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBUR

FDA OKs another Pfizer and Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up

U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds. The Food and Drug Administration's decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dot.LA

VivoSense Raises $25 Million to Collect Wearable Data for Clinical Drug Trials

As the CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics from 2011 to 2015, Chris Garabedian led a biotech firm striving to find cures for rare diseases. But because such diseases usually affect only a small population, it became difficult to collect a robust dataset on patients during clinical trials—the lengthy and rigorous process by which drugs are able to receive Food and Drug Administration approval for safety and efficacy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBUR

Will the CDC's new developmental guidelines help lead to early diagnosis for children of color?

The Centers for Disease Control recently revised the developmental milestones checklist, which all pediatricians use to help identify children with developmental disabilities, such as autism, and intellectual disabilities. With the new guidelines, children could receive interventions and services at an earlier age. Many advocates hope that the new guidelines will...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Computer program narrows drug candidates for treating COVID-19

While vaccination and public education concerning the transmission of the coronavirus causing COVID-19 have been at the forefront of our response to the pandemic, there remains an urgent need for pharmaceutical interventions in cases where infection occurs and leads to severe morbidity with a significant risk of death. New work in the International Journal of Computational Biology and Drug Design has focused on three protein targets in the body that are thought to be critical to the propagation of the virus in the body following infection and lead to symptoms.
SCIENCE
KRMG

Patients with lingering COVID symptoms are now seeking physical therapy for overall recovery

TULSA, Okla. — Patients who have had COVID-19 can take months or even years to feel like they are fully recovered. Utica Park Clinic family medicine Doctor Emily Grewe-Nelson states that COVID patients recovering from home can experience chronic fatigue, headaches that can increase after having COVID and insomnia. For COVID patients requiring treatment in the ICU, on ventilators for long amounts of time or even needing ECMO, a life support system, the full recovery process can be a lot longer.
TULSA, OK
WBUR

Ask the Docs: Second boosters for adults over 50 and Omicron BA.2 in New England

Yesterday the FDA authorized an additional booster of either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for adults over 50 and folks who are immunocompromised. The CDC has made the doses available but hasn't issued a blanket recommendation that everyone who is eligible should go get one. It's a break from the messaging up until now, which has always been "if there's a shot available to you, get it."
BOSTON, MA
FOXBusiness

Moderna expands COVID-19 vaccines to treat related illnesses

Moderna said Tuesday that it would expand its COVID-19 vaccine to treat related illnesses. The biotech company announced the extension of its "mRNA pipeline" with two development programs that build on the company's experience with the "Spikevax" vaccine. The programs include a combination respiratory vaccine candidate and a new initiative...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy