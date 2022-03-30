ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is co-host Robin Young coming back?

 2 days ago

When is co-host Robin Young coming...

Harper's Bazaar

Oscars Co-Host Regina Hall Just Wants to Bring the Laughter Back

Regina Hall just wants to bring people joy again. The Master star will be hosting this year's Oscars alongside fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The gig is historic in that it has been three years since the Oscars had an official host, 35 years since three presenters shared hosting duties, and it is the first time three women will take the stage together.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
Robin
SFGate

Personality Changes and Viral Disco Videos: Friends and Family Worry Dancers Have Joined a ‘Cult’-Like Management Company

Samantha Long knew something was wrong with her friend James Derrick when he started talking about fringe ideas on their first phone call in months. “It was essentially two hours of conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, from things like ‘Covid isn’t real,’ to [theories about Joe] Biden, who was about to be sworn in as president,” Long says of the call. “He would say things along the lines of, ‘Just do your own research.’ The tone he was speaking in really concerned me and I could tell that something was really off.”
WBUR

Photographer reminds us of the power of 'Holding Hands'

After a couple of years with little to no human touch, photographer Diane Conn reminds us of the power of human connection in her recent book "Holding Hands." She speaks to host Jane Clayson about the significance of the simple gesture and its different meanings.
PHOTOGRAPHY

