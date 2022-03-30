ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California task force votes to restrict eligibility for slavery reparations

By Lakshmi Sarah
WBUR
 1 day ago

A group in California considering the issue of reparations...

www.wbur.org

KTLA

Black reparations panel votes to limit compensation to slave descendants

California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations voted Tuesday to limit state compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century, narrowly rejecting a proposal to include all Black people. The vote was split 5-4 with some members pleading with the commission to move ahead with […]
