California task force votes to restrict eligibility for slavery reparations

California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations voted Tuesday to limit state compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century, narrowly rejecting a proposal to include all Black people. The vote was split 5-4 with some members pleading with the commission to move ahead with […]
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the perception of rising crime in California and several of the bills introduced to address it. Jones-Sawyer also talked about his role on the California Reparations Task Force and...
California took a big step this week toward becoming the first U.S. state to make some form of restitution a reality by tackling the divisive issue of which Black residents should be eligible to receive reparations for the atrocity and injustices of slavery and racism
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
WASHINGTON (TND) – They were meant to be the great equalizer. Public schools in America were supposed to provide all students – whether rich or poor, urban or rural – with a good education. But there are new indications those schools may be falling behind. A Grinnell...
Republicans voted against the Crown Act, which bans discrimination of Black hairstyles in schools and in the workplace. Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee, Gwen Moore, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Bonnie Watson Coleman vowed to bring it up for another vote.
When U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen won the gold medal in men’s figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, a Washington Post article attributed his win to a fierce, focused, “robotic” zeal. This robotic characterization draws on a dated stereotype of Asians as stoic, unfeeling workaholics.
In my book “Model Machines: A History of the Asian as Automaton,” I argue that the image of Asians as robotic serves as the perfect example of how majority cultures characterize a certain kind of minority as model workers and threats.
In the United States there has been a popular belief that Asian people are...
I’m sharing my grandmother’s map of a history that I couldn’t see, with the optimism that we can follow it toward a more just future for all.
The first man in 25 years to have his life sentence commuted in Massachusetts is one step closer to being set free. Thomas Koonce told the Massachusetts parole board Thursday that he has a place to live and a job offer now. After serving decades in prison, his sentence for a first-degree murder conviction was commuted to second-degree murder last month. Thursday's hearing was the final step in the commutation process.
A high-end hotel, renovations to a minor league baseball stadium, and new prisons. These are just a few examples of some of the unexpected ways in which some state and local governments are using their federal coronavirus relief money. Political reporter Brian Slodysko shares details of an investigation by the...
Since the 1980’s, when the Rev. Jerry Falwell organized and mobilized the Radical Right, the concept of political correctness has been anathema to those on that end of the ideological spectrum. Nothing was out of bounds. Pro-abortionists were baby-killers. Drug users were the worst kind of criminals. Affirmative action was preferential treatment to advance the undeserving. And poor people were lazy, shiftless deadbeats.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students of color disproportionately to cancel their plans to pursue their post-secondary education, according to a new study by the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles. Almost a third of Black and Latino students canceled their higher education plans at...
The Department of Justice expressed support for legislation that would ban digital platforms like Amazon and Google from giving preferential treatment to their own products. Here & Now's Jane Clayson speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio's "Full Disclosure."
California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — In the last two weeks, the UK and other parts of Europe are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases due to an omicron sub-variant called BA.2 which is believed to be 30 % more transmissible than the initial strain. "It will slowly, but surely overtake...
